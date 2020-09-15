Shelter-in-place order for northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS — A neighborhood on the northeast side of Colorado Springs was given a shelter-in-place order Monday evening for a suspect that is barricaded.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department are at the 6800 block of Dream Weaver Drive. The neighborhood is off Austin Bluffs Parkway just to the north of Dublin Boulevard.

An emergency notification went out around 7:30 p.m. saying:

“You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all-clear message when appropriate.”

