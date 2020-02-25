1 dead, 1 person in custody after standoff in southern Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police confirm that one person is in custody and one person is dead after a standoff with police Tuesday afternoon.

A shelter-in-place advisory was issued for residents living within one block of a southern Colorado Springs.

Around 12 p.m., police sent an emergency alert to residents within one block of the 1000-block of Florence Avenue. That’s in the area of Lake Avenue and Southgate Road. The alert advised residents to shelter in place due to police activity in the area.

I spoke to someone who says it is their mother’s home. She says, whoever is in the house said they weren’t coming out alive https://t.co/LR52V5Nbm4 — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) February 25, 2020

A little after 2 p.m. CSPD tweeted that the police activity in the 1000 block of Florence Avenue has concluded. However, they ask people to avoid the area as operations clear throughout the next few hours.

