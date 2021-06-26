Shelter in place due to police activity near South Powers neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shelter in place order is in effect for neighborhoods in the area of 2700 Triple Crown Way.

According to Colorado Springs Police, an Emergency Notification Message (ENS) was sent to residents in the area advising them to shelter in place due to police activity.

Police activity occurring in the 2700 block of Triple Crown Way. Please avoid the area and media can stage at Mason Way and Julep Drive @CSPDDutyLt — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) June 26, 2021

CSPD asks people who live in the area to stay in their homes and stay away from the doors and windows. Likewise, police request if you are not in the area, stay away.

