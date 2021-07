WIDEFIELD, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) sent out a shelter-in-place alert to residents in a Widefield neighborhood Thursday evening.

Deputies are asking people in the area of 100 Cornell St. to stay away from windows and doors. According to EPSO, shots were fired in that area. Once EPSO says it is all clear they’ll send out a notification to that area.

EPSO on scene of shots fired, man with a weapon in the area of 100 Cornell St. (Map below) Secure your home / stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved. Media staging at Big R parking lot. pic.twitter.com/h4sxtUQ41x — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 22, 2021

