“She could have saved her life”: Friend of Kelsey Berreth shocked by Krystal Lee Kenney’s vacated sentence

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Friends of Kelsey Berreth, the Woodland Park mother brutally murdered by her fiancé Patrick Frazee are speaking out after a recent Colorado Court of Appeals ruling.

“I would want her to know that she has touched many lives and that the tragedy is not going to be wasted,” said Nicole Haywood.

Haywood is a lifelong friend of the Berreth family. She said she has been dealing with a mix of emotions over the past two years, never imagining her friend would be killed by her fiancé and father of her only child.

“I had no idea she was in the relationship she was in so it was a major shock to me,” said Haywood.

Frazee is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole. His conviction, forcing prosecutors to cut a deal with his ex-girlfriend, Krystal Lee Kenney, in exchange for her sworn testimony.

Kenney testified against Frazee and pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with evidence. The Idaho nurse admitted to cleaning up the crime scene and went as far as driving from Idaho to Colorado on three separate occasions after Frazee asked her to kill Berreth.

On Thursday, Kenney’s sentence was vacated by the Colorado Court of Appeals. She was sentenced on January 28, 2020 to three years and as of now she has only served 13 months, but that’s about to change.

“Hands down she could have saved Kelsey’s life,” said Haywood.

Her sentence was recently thrown out after the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled the district court sentenced her outside the presumptive maximum term of 18 months.

“She made a horrendous mistake, and I pray every day that she will turn her life around,” said Haywood.

As for the Berreth family, Hawyood said faith has helped the family and her throughout the past couple of years and if Kelsey were still alive she would want her to know they will always have hope.

“I would want her to know that we are making the best of the situation her little one will be cherished and loved and raised to follow in her footsteps with her faith, morals, and values and become the most beautiful person she could possibly be,” said Haywood. “I would want her to know she’s touched many lives and that the tragedy is not going to be wasted.”