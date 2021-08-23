Share your thoughts on how to “Elevate the Peak”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This summer, a group of 11 outdoor recreation and land conservation nonprofits launched “Elevate the Peak,” a collective visioning initiative charged with the development of a 10-year implementation plan to guide current and future land conservation and recreation efforts in the Pikes Peak region.

Rebecca Jewett, President & CEO Palmer Land Conservancy, and Chris Aaby, Executive Director of the Catamount Institute explained to FOX21’s Abbie Burke why the project is so important and how everyone in the community can get involved.

Share your thoughts by filling out the survey at Elevate the Peak before the end of September.