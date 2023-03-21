Courtesy: CSPD, Photo is of Shane Worth Poteet, a Sexually Violent Predator who moved to an address in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In accordance with Colorado law, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community that 34-year-old Shane Worth Poteet, a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP), has moved to an address in Colorado Springs.

According to police, Poteet’s criminal history reveals that on Sept. 20, 2016, he was convicted of Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child in Prowers County. He was also convicted on Aug. 3, 2010, of Attempted Internet Sexual Exploitation of a Child, also in Prowers County.

CSPD said Poteet is registered and now living at 2520 Nadine Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80916.

He is described as 5’11” tall, 200 lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Accordingly, CSPD has made “community notification” as required by law and undertaken the following tasks, among others:

Notified the Colorado Department of Public Safety’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.

Reviewed and confirmed Poteet’s residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

Made notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.

Briefed patrol personnel on Poteet’s status, history, appearance, residence, employment, and vehicles.

Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information, and additional resources for the community.

Online SVP Community Notification video at: www.coloradosprings.gov. Click on Public Safety then click on Police.

CSPD said it will “make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Poteet registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such.”

Poteet is one of 23 Sexually Violent Predators currently registered with CSPD who reside in this community. “The Colorado Springs Police Department takes his presence in our community very seriously and is intent on insuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner and that our citizens remain safe and aware,” stated a press release.

For anyone who may have questions regarding Poteet and/or the Community Notification process can contact the CSPD Registered Sex Offender Unit at (719) 444-7672.