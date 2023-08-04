(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the public of a Sexually Violent Predator in the area.
Charles William Swift is registered as living in the area of East Platt Avenue and Circle Drive in Colorado Springs, according to CSPD. Swift is a sex offender labeled as a Sexually Violent Predator by the Parole Board.
Swift is a white male with gray hair and green eyes, 58 years old, 6’02” tall, and weighs 195 pounds.
Swift has been convicted for the following in El Paso County
- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in 2023
- 1st Degree Sexual Assault-Physical Force in 2000
- Manufacture/Sale/Distribution of Marijuana in 1997
- Possession of Paraphernalia in 1994
- Possession/Sale-Scheule 1 Controlled Substance in 1994
- Theft in 1991
- Unauthorized Use of Financial Transaction Device in 1988
“The Police Department will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Swift registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such,” wrote CSPD.