(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the public of a Sexually Violent Predator in the area.

Charles William Swift is registered as living in the area of East Platt Avenue and Circle Drive in Colorado Springs, according to CSPD. Swift is a sex offender labeled as a Sexually Violent Predator by the Parole Board.

Courtesy: Charles William Swift

Swift is a white male with gray hair and green eyes, 58 years old, 6’02” tall, and weighs 195 pounds.

Swift has been convicted for the following in El Paso County

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in 2023

1st Degree Sexual Assault-Physical Force in 2000

Manufacture/Sale/Distribution of Marijuana in 1997

Possession of Paraphernalia in 1994

Possession/Sale-Scheule 1 Controlled Substance in 1994

Theft in 1991

Unauthorized Use of Financial Transaction Device in 1988

“The Police Department will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Swift registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such,” wrote CSPD.