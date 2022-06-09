COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Metro Vice unit have arrested and charged multiple individuals for sex trafficking a minor, Jun 2.

At 8 a.m., CSPD Metro Vice unit received a tip that a 15-year-old girl was possibly being sex trafficked.

With further investigation, CSPD discovered that multiple individuals were trafficking the 15-year old girl.

Each individual has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies:

Joshua Carrasco (30) – Sexual Assault (Class 1 Misdemeanor) and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (Class 5 Felony)

Adam Quintana (19) – Assault in the First Degree (Class 3 Felony)

Krishawna Coles (32) – Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude of a Minor (Class 2 Felony), Sexual Assault on a child (Class 4 Felony), multiple counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Class 3 Felony)

Levi Chester (43) – Attempted Patronizing a Prostituted Child (Class 4 Felony), Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Class 5 Felony), Soliciting for Prostitution.

Amanda Cortez (45) – Unlawful Distribution to a Minor (Class 1 Drug Felony) and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (Class 4 Felony)

(CSPD has not provided a mug shot for Amanda Cortez)