PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A 38-year-old Pueblo West man was arrested Sunday by Pueblo County Sheriff’s

deputies on a warrant for sexual assault after an off-duty deputy recognized him at Loaf N Jug.

Alvin Lark was arrested on the warrant at a residence in the 200 block of S. McCulloch Blvd., where he was located shortly after the off-duty deputy called the Sheriff’s Office Communication Center to notify them he had seen Lark at the convenience store.

The off-duty deputy was aware that Lark had the outstanding warrant from a sex assault case in the city of Pueblo and that he also was wanted by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office on a search warrant for his DNA in a separate and unrelated 2019 sexual assault case.

Deputies responded to Lark’s residence in the 200 block of McCulloch, where he was contacted and taken into custody without incident. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Anyone with information about the 2019 sex assault case in Pueblo County is asked to contact Detective Simpson at (719) 583-6436 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com