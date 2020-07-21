Severe weather moves across Pikes Peak region Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Severe storms rolled across the heart of the FOX21 viewing area Tuesday: north of Highway 50 and along the interstate and adjacent plains.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m., with hail and strong winds as the main threats.
Some FOX21 viewers caught impressive video and pictures of Tuesday’s storm as it rolled through.
FOX21 Storm Team’s Gold Hill Camera captured a rotating, lowering storm in Woodland park.
Some pea-sized hail pelted the area around Fillmore and I-25 just before 4 p.m.
A Las Animas County viewer snapped a shot of some mammatus clouds earlier in the afternoon.
The FOX21 Storm Team is monitoring this system for potential strengthening. Check back for updates to this article.
Share pictures with us on our Facebook page – but please only take photos or video if you are safe from the storm.
>>TAP HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX21 STORM TEAM FORECAST