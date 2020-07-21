Severe weather moves across Pikes Peak region Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Severe storms rolled across the heart of the FOX21 viewing area Tuesday: north of Highway 50 and along the interstate and adjacent plains.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m., with hail and strong winds as the main threats.

Some FOX21 viewers caught impressive video and pictures of Tuesday’s storm as it rolled through.

Timelapse video from Monument as a storm rolls in. (credit: Mike Hickey Jr.) #cowx pic.twitter.com/PpwZYTLj1H — Emily Roehler (@EmilyRoehler) July 21, 2020

FOX21 Storm Team’s Gold Hill Camera captured a rotating, lowering storm in Woodland park.

Check out this timelapse video of a rotating, lowering storm in Woodland Park earlier! You can see it dissipating and lifting back up… we had a great view from our Gold Hill camera. #cowx pic.twitter.com/utHxjwC9UI — Emily Roehler (@EmilyRoehler) July 21, 2020

Some pea-sized hail pelted the area around Fillmore and I-25 just before 4 p.m.

Pea-sized hail pelted the area along Fillmore and I-25 on Tuesday, July 21 just before 4 p.m.

A Las Animas County viewer snapped a shot of some mammatus clouds earlier in the afternoon.

Beautiful shot of some mammatus clouds in Las Animas County! (pic: Lisa Young Doherty) #cowx pic.twitter.com/hXouEhHwqG — Emily Roehler (@EmilyRoehler) July 21, 2020

The FOX21 Storm Team is monitoring this system for potential strengthening. Check back for updates to this article.

Share pictures with us on our Facebook page – but please only take photos or video if you are safe from the storm.

>>TAP HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX21 STORM TEAM FORECAST