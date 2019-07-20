Severe storms sweeping through Southern Colorado

The eastern portion of our state will be under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through Saturday night at 11:00 p.m.

As of 5:00 p.m. numerous Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued with some storms dropping ping pong ball size hail. Lea Wallace sent FOX21 this photo taken at Marksheffel and Highway 24.

Photo Credit: Lea Wallace

Just around the corner, Madison Vetromile had quarter size hail at Constitution and Marksheffel.

Photo Credit: Madison Vetromile

It was a similar story on Pueblo’s southside, Jason Falsetto sending in this video from the El Camino neighborhood.

Credit: Jason Falsetto

Photo Credit: Jason Falsetto

Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for Colorado Springs thru 7:30 p.m. Saturday night and Pueblo thru 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. Do not drive through low lying areas that are prone to flood.

Reports of barricades and cones washed away in the area of Dublin Boulevard, between Flintridge and Rangewood Drive. Use caution driving in the area as there is on-going construction in the area and large holes near the curbline.@CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) July 20, 2019

Credit: Alec Hemphill

One of those areas where street flooding occurred was captured by Alec Hemphill near Constitution and Paseo by Stratton Elementary.