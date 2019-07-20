Severe storms sweeping through Southern Colorado

The eastern portion of our state will be under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through Saturday night at 11:00 p.m.

As of 5:00 p.m. numerous Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued with some storms dropping ping pong ball size hail. Lea Wallace sent FOX21 this photo taken at Marksheffel and Highway 24.

Photo Credit: Lea Wallace

Just around the corner, Madison Vetromile had quarter size hail at Constitution and Marksheffel.

Photo Credit: Madison Vetromile

It was a similar story on Pueblo’s southside, Jason Falsetto sending in this video from the El Camino neighborhood.

Credit: Jason Falsetto
Photo Credit: Jason Falsetto

Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for Colorado Springs thru 7:30 p.m. Saturday night and Pueblo thru 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. Do not drive through low lying areas that are prone to flood.

Credit: Alec Hemphill

One of those areas where street flooding occurred was captured by Alec Hemphill near Constitution and Paseo by Stratton Elementary.

