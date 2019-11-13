Several explosions after house and 2 cars burned in Fountain Tuesday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Firefighters responded to a call for a car fire around 5:30 a.m. off Flying F Road in Fountain Tuesday.

According to Fire Chief James Maxon, the fire then caught a detached garage on fire. The fire then spread to the attic of a home.

A woman and several animals were able to get out safely.

Firefighters said they heard an explosion and part of a portable oxygen cylinder flew out of the house and across the street.

Firefighters reported that there were several more explosions as ammunition inside the home exploded.

“It was really frightening to see flames shooting up and because it was dark it obviously lights up the neighborhood sky and all the neighbors heard and they all started calling to see if we were all ok because you couldn’t tell where it was coming from,” said neighbor Kallene Casias. “We had friends coming down from Colorado Springs and they said that they could see the flames from Colorado Springs as they were coming south.”

The house and two cars are a total loss.

The fire is under investigation and the fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.