Several county DMV offices unable to issue driver licenses, state IDs

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Revenue, Division of Motor Vehicles says several counties across the state are currently unable to complete motor vehicle transactions or issue driver licenses or state identification cards.
The counties affected are:
- El Paso: Centennial Hall, Ft. Carson, UTC, Powers
- Pueblo County
- Sterling
- Fremont: Canon City
- Chaffee: Salida and Buena Vista
- Trinidad and Lamar
- Park: Bailey
- Rio Grande: Del Norte
- Teller: Cripple Creek
- Huerano: Walsenburg
The state has advised the list above may not be complete. Your best bet is to check with your county regarding any possible closures before heading to your local DMV.
This story will be updated.