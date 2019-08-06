Several county DMV offices unable to issue driver licenses, state IDs

DMVs in some counties are not able to complete motor vehicle transactions or issue drive licenses.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Revenue, Division of Motor Vehicles says several counties across the state are currently unable to complete motor vehicle transactions or issue driver licenses or state identification cards.

The counties affected are:

El Paso: Centennial Hall, Ft. Carson, UTC, Powers

Pueblo County

Sterling

Fremont: Canon City

Chaffee: Salida and Buena Vista

Trinidad and Lamar

Park: Bailey

Rio Grande: Del Norte

Teller: Cripple Creek

Huerano: Walsenburg

The state has advised the list above may not be complete. Your best bet is to check with your county regarding any possible closures before heading to your local DMV.

This story will be updated.