COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues its search for a man, who was reported missing by his family in 2015.

According to CSPD, Martin Hobson was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2015 in southeastern Colorado Springs, near Newton Drive and Chelton Road, where he lived.

Since 2015, family and friends have not had any contact with Hobson, according to police. Hobson is described as being 59-year’s-old, 6’0’’, with brown hair and brown eyes. Hobson also has a medical condition that requires regular medication, said CSPD.

If you have seen Hobson or have any information regarding his disappearance, you are asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.