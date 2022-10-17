(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Oct. 16-22 is National Teen Driver Safety Week, and the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is offering some tips on how to spot “red flags” that your teen is not driving as safely as possible.

According to crash data for at-fault drivers between the ages of 16-21, crashes were most frequently caused by:

Distraction – inattentive to driving Exceeding a safe and lawful speed Lane violation – traveled outside of its designated lane Impaired driving Failed to yield right-of-way

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that drivers under 20 are three times more likely to be in a car crash than all other drivers. So how does a parent know when they should be concerned?

“Getting insight into how your child drives is a challenge since we know people are more diligent when someone that loves them is watching,” explained Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP said their list provides some common indicators to help parents and caregivers know when it may be time to take the keys away and have meaningful conversations with your kids.

Seven Warning Signs