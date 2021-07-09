Seven Peaks Music Festival canceled due to capacity restrictions

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Seven Peaks Music Festival is canceled this year due to current capacity restrictions in place by local health officials.

The 3-day country music festival and camping were supposed to be on Labor Day weekend from Friday, Sept. 3 through Sunday, Sept. 5 in Buena Vista. Keith Urban and Dierks Bentley were planned to headline the event.

Seven Peaks Music Festival made its debut in 2018 and returned for a second year in 2019. Due to the pandemic, no festival took place in 2020.

Event promoter Live Nation had revealed in a public meeting on June 22, 2021, there were more than 6,000 tickets already sold and the outdoor event capacity limit through Aug. 31 is 5,000.

Chaffee County Commissioners were caught off guard that the event promoter had already sold tickets without a permit in hand. Chairman Greg Felt was not happy when he learned of how many tickets had already sold exceeding the venue capacity.

“How many tickets have you sold so far?” Felt asked.

“A little over 6,000 and 1,300 locally,” Jim Reid answered.

“6,000? Are you S******* me? You know we have a 5,000 event capacity and you’ve already sold more tickets than that? What the hell, Jim?!” Felt added.

If people purchased tickets to the Labor Day Festival they will be automatically be refunding them within 30 days back to the original form of payment.