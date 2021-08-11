Seven arrested with Teller County escapee

CAÑON CITY, Colo.–Cañon City Police Department received a Crime Stoppers tip that Chancey Colwell, age 37, of Cañon City, Colorado, was living in a residence around the 2000 block of Pear Street on Tuesday, Aug. 10 around 1:11 p.m.

Colwell was an inmate who had escaped prison in Teller County late last week.

Around 3:44 p.m., Colwell was taken into custody by police when attempting to leave the house. Seven individuals were living inside the residence and were taken into custody.

The following individuals were arrested along with Colwell in relation to this incident: