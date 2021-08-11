Seven arrested with Teller County escapee

CAÑON CITY, Colo.–Cañon City Police Department received a Crime Stoppers tip that Chancey Colwell, age 37, of Cañon City, Colorado, was living in a residence around the 2000 block of Pear Street on Tuesday, Aug. 10 around 1:11 p.m.
Colwell was an inmate who had escaped prison in Teller County late last week.
Around 3:44 p.m., Colwell was taken into custody by police when attempting to leave the house. Seven individuals were living inside the residence and were taken into custody.
The following individuals were arrested along with Colwell in relation to this incident:
- Kyra Arnold–age 23–of Pueblo was arrested for Aiding Escape and Accessory to Crime. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Danielle Hall–age 29–of Cañon City was arrested for Aiding Escape, Accessory to Crime, and Child Abuse. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Jaclyn Johnson–age 34–of Cañon City was arrested on an Outstanding Warrant. The bond was a $1,500 Personal Recognizance Bond.
- Elizabeth Marrs–age 22–of Rockvale was arrested for Aiding Escape, Accessory to Crime and Child Abuse. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Shanna McCain– age 43–of Cañon City was arrested for Aiding Escape and Accessory to Crime. Bond was set at $25,000.
- David Smith–age 39–of Cañon City was arrested for Aiding Escape and Accessory to Crime. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Branden Zagorianakos–age 23–of Cañon City was arrested for Aiding Escape, Accessory to Crime, Domestic Violence, and an Outstanding Warrant. Bond was set at $25,000.