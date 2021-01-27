Seven arrested for distribution of illegal drugs including meth and heroin

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Beginning in December of 2020, the Chaffee County Drug Task Force initiated a series of drug investigations that continued over several weeks.

According to a press release Wednesday by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, the culmination of the investigations resulted in the arrest of numerous individuals involved in the distribution of illegal controlled substances, to include methamphetamine and heroin.

Seven known dealers were arrested and charged in this operation, and other individuals were charged with use and possession of controlled substances.

61-year-old Jeannie Lynn Blackwell of Buena Vista was arrested and charged with Distribution of Controlled Substances, a drug felony 3, and Possession of Methamphetamine, a drug misdemeanor 2.

55-year-old Clayton James Fisher of Buena Vista was arrested and charged with Distribution of Controlled Substances, a drug felony 3, and Possession of Methamphetamine, a drug misdemeanor 2.

22-yearold Jewell Marie Jump of Colorado Springs was arrested in Salida and charged with Distribution of Controlled Substances, a drug felony 3, and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, a drug felony 2.

32-year-old Troy Elliot Whitmore of Buena Vista was arrested and charged with Distribution of Controlled Substances, a drug felony 3, as well as other charges.

39-year-old William Curtis Pitney of Salida was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, a drug misdemeanor 2, Possession of Heroin, a drug misdemeanor 2, and Distribution of Controlled Substances, a drug felony 3.

22-year-old Cameron Gordenair of Buena Vista was arrested and charged with Distribution of Controlled Substances, a drug felony 3 to drug felony 4, as amended, Possession of Methamphetamine, a drug misdemeanor 2, and Accessory to Commit a Felony, a class 4 felony.

33-year-old Franklin Lee Richardt of Salida was arrested and charged with Distribution of Controlled Substances, a drug felony 3.

The Chaffee County Drug Task Force is comprised of members of the Buena Vista Police Department, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Salida Police Department. Numerous law enforcement resources were used in these operations, to include the Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team, and the Buena Vista Police K9, Thor.