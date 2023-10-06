FOX21 News will live stream the service for fallen Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval in this article. It can be viewed in the video player above once available.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The service to honor fallen Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval will be held on Monday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. according to the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC).

On Thursday, Sept. 28 three parole officers including Guerin Sandoval attempted to contact a suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Justin Kula, in a parking lot at the intersection of North Spruce and West Bijou Streets. Guerin Sandoval and another officer were injured when the suspect attempted to run, driving from the area. Both officers were taken to the hospital where Guerin Sandoval died of her injuries.

Kula was later captured after a large-scale search.

DOC said services will be held at Praise Assembly Church located at 2000 Troy Avenue in Pueblo. DOC is asking those wishing to attend to carpool if possible so it can accommodate parking for all.

If you would like to help, a GoFundMe has been set up for Officer Guerin Sandoval’s family. You can also view her memorial on the Officer Down Memorial page.

