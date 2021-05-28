Serious crash closes I-70 through Glenwood Canyon overnight for cleanup

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol have closed eastbound Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon overnight for cleanup due to a serious crash on Friday afternoon.
CDOT reported a rollover crash around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. CSP said eastbound traffic on the interstate will be closed for at least 12 hours around 2 p.m.
Traffic is being directed to Highway 13 then US 40 and Highway 9 back to I-70.
