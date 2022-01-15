Serious car crash shut down Northbound Nevada Saturday, one extricated

UPDATE: All lanes back open after crash sends one to the hospital.

All lanes now open at Fillmore and Nevada after earlier traffic accident. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) January 15, 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS — Northbound Nevada Avenue shut down north of Fillmore Saturday for a serious car crash with a trapped party, according to Colorado Springs Fire.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties #workingtrapped AMR24,E6,T9,IC1,HR17,73,BC1

3105 N NEVADA AV

U HAUL SELF STORAGE

Map B31

Radio CMD4.CSFD

TA – PT TRAPPED – MULTI PTS

Report 22020872

Time 11:24:32 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 15, 2022

CSFD says just before 11:30 a.m., the call came in about a crash where the driver was reported swerving before hitting a pole. Fire officials say the door was crushed shut, trapping the driver.

#ColoradoSpringsFire the patient has been successfully extricated and is being transported to an area hospital. pic.twitter.com/8CPDFURqAG — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 15, 2022

CSFD extricated the patient successfully, and they were taken to a local hospital.

Northbound N. Nevada shutdown north of Fillmore for a traffic accident. Expect delays and seek alternate route. Unknown when it will be back open. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) January 15, 2022

Officials say to avoid the area as they investigate. The road is closed with no expected reopen time.

