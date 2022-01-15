Serious car crash shut down Northbound Nevada Saturday, one extricated

UPDATE: All lanes back open after crash sends one to the hospital.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Northbound Nevada Avenue shut down north of Fillmore Saturday for a serious car crash with a trapped party, according to Colorado Springs Fire.

CSFD says just before 11:30 a.m., the call came in about a crash where the driver was reported swerving before hitting a pole. Fire officials say the door was crushed shut, trapping the driver.

CSFD extricated the patient successfully, and they were taken to a local hospital.

Officials say to avoid the area as they investigate. The road is closed with no expected reopen time.

This article will be updated when more information is released.

