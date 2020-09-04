September 4 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Anthony Herrera and Natashia Aragon / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Anthony Herrera, 28, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and
brown eyes. Herrera has a no bond warrant for Homicide – Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer.
He has a second no bond warrant for a Parole Violation, which includes Assault.

Natashia Aragon, 32, is described as a Hispanic female, 5’03”, 115 pounds, with blonde hair and
brown eyes. Aragon has a no bond warrant for Dangerous Drugs, which includes Possession of a
Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

