PUEBLO, Colo. — Families gathered an hour early on Sunday for their kids with sensory issues to meet the Easter Bunny before the Pueblo Mall opened to the public.

This made for a calm and stress-free environment. The event was in collaboration with the non-profit Autism Speaks.

“My daughter is basically having issues with her social, emotional department and gets uncomfortable around large crowds so we thought why not take her to the sensory Easter Bunny so that she can actually do it calmly,” Mother Jessica Miller said. “When I said, ‘Do you wanna see the bunny,’ she jumped up and got dressed. I don’t think she knows it is an Easter Bunny but she likes bunnies so.”

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. They do this through advocacy and support, increasing understanding and acceptance of autism spectrum disorder, and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions.

The sensory Easter Bunny gives kids the opportunity to come to the mall with lights dimmed, and the music down before the mall opens so there is not so much stimulation. The mall offered play-doe for something to do with their hands, bubbles, and coloring pages.

“It’s important because every kid deserves the opportunity to visit the Easter Bunny and the normal everyday hub bub that goes on in the mall can be overwhelming so it’s nice for them to have a safe place for them to experience the tradition,” Pueblo Mall Marketing Director Kara Fitzgerald said. “It’s really rewarding to see these families coming in and seeing these kids smile and enjoy themselves.”

“I love seeing people together and seeing her interaction with other kids is even better,” Miller added.

The kids also got to take pictures with the Easter Bunny of course.