(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A 78-year-old man is missing out of El Paso County, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI).

CBI sent out a Senior Alert just before 4 p.m. on Monday, March 6, and said 78-year-old Randall Austin was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the area of El Paso Boulevard and Highway 24 in Manitou Springs. He was last seen wearing a bright blue shirt and dark blue pants.

CBI said Austin was driving a silver 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Colorado license plate Z2L026. Austin suffers from cognitive impairment and a disability, CBI said. He is described as a white man, 5’11” tall, weighs 200 lbs with white hair and blue eyes.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigations

CBI said Austin could be heading in the direction of Breckenridge, Colorado. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 390-5555 or call 911.