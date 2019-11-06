Senator Michael Bennet announces $18 million grant for El Paso County military installations

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Senator Michael Bennet announced on Wednesday that the Colorado Department of Transportation will receive an $18.35 million grant.
The grant is from the Department of Transportation for a project aimed at helping connect El Paso County regional military installations.
The project consists of four components:
- Improvements on an approximately nine-mile section of SH 94 from US 24 to Enoch Road including additional westbound lanes, turn lanes, a signalized “jug handle” intersection, and fiber installation
- Widening approximately 1.5 miles of South Academy Boulevard from the I-25 interchange to the Milton Proby Parkway approach including bridge widening and scour work, pavement mill and overlay, and sound walls
- Approximately 7.5 miles of improvements on I-25 from South Academy Boulevard to the Santa Fe Avenue exit including replacing two bridges, adding median barriers, widening shoulders, and adding a deceleration lane at the SH 116 interchange
- Realigning and widening Charter Oak Ranch Road
“These funds are a vital step toward ensuring servicemembers, civilians, their families, and all those supporting the national security mission at these locations have safe access to base and throughout the community. Investing in infrastructure is crucial to ensuring the mission of our military installations, and I’m thrilled CDOT has received this well-deserved grant to help advance that goal.”-US Senator Michael Bennet