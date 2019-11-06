Senator Michael Bennet announces $18 million grant for El Paso County military installations

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Senator Michael Bennet announced on Wednesday that the Colorado Department of Transportation will receive an $18.35 million grant.

The grant is from the Department of Transportation for a project aimed at helping connect El Paso County regional military installations.

The project consists of four components:

Improvements on an approximately nine-mile section of SH 94 from US 24 to Enoch Road including additional westbound lanes, turn lanes, a signalized “jug handle” intersection, and fiber installation

Widening approximately 1.5 miles of South Academy Boulevard from the I-25 interchange to the Milton Proby Parkway approach including bridge widening and scour work, pavement mill and overlay, and sound walls

Approximately 7.5 miles of improvements on I-25 from South Academy Boulevard to the Santa Fe Avenue exit including replacing two bridges, adding median barriers, widening shoulders, and adding a deceleration lane at the SH 116 interchange

Realigning and widening Charter Oak Ranch Road