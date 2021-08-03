Senator Hickenlooper addresses $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

DENVER– U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper addressed Colorado priorities included in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The senator is one of the 22 senators who wrote the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill which is anticipated to pass in the Senate later this week.

“This bipartisan bill shows the world that our democracy still works. It comes in the nick of time as we face droughts, wildfires, mudslides, and aging infrastructure across Colorado and the nation,” Hickenlooper said.

A few of the provisions for the state of Colorado Hickenlooper has advocated for is as follows:

The RECHARGE Act : intent to lower individuals’ cost to operate electronic vehicles

The RECHARGE Act: intent to lower individuals' cost to operate electronic vehicles
Institute a national standard for the prevention of marijuana-impaired driving: the amendment will allow researchers to study how marijuana impacts driver safety

Returning the Regional Transportation District's deposit on Union Station loan: would require the Department of Transportation to return $28.9 million with interest for a deposit RTD made on a federal loan tied to Denver's Union Station

$65 billion to ensure every American has high-speed internet: this would close the digital divide and lower consumer costs of high-speed internet

Other critical provisions include western water infrastructure, transportation infrastructure plans and budgeting, climate change mitigation and clean energy plans and various pollution and drinking water infrastructure.

To read the bill in its entirety, click here.