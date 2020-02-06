Sen. Gardner talks impeachment vote

DENVER — FOX21’s sister station in Denver got an exclusive television interview Wednesday with one of the key senators in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump: Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner.
Gardner said his decision to acquit the president was “a process over the last several months.”
“Taking my impartiality oath very seriously, it was a decision I made over that time,” Gardner said.
In October, St. George asked Gardner if it was appropriate for the president of the U.S. to ask a foreign leader to investigate a political rival. St. George asked for a “yes or no” answer.
The video quickly went viral with Gardner dodging the question.
Gardner again dodged the question Wednesday.
“That was not the question we had last night or in this impeachment. What we had was whether the president had the ability to investigate how taxpayer dollars are being spent,” Gardner said.
St. George asked Gardner about precedent.
“Do you believe this will allow future presidents to do this? Will this allow you to ask a foreign leader to investigate John Hickenlooper?” St. George asked.
“Foreign interference in our elections is absolutely wrong,” Gardner said.
Regarding witnesses, Gardner voted against them. St. George asked why.
“Well we had 17 witnesses I didn’t think we needed an 18th,” Gardner said.