Sen. Cory Gardner will ‘vote to confirm’ new Supreme Court Justice

DENVER (KDVR) — Senator Cory Gardner released a statement on Monday regarding the vacancy in the Supreme Court formerly occupied by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg saying he would “vote to confirm.”

President Donald Trump said on Monday he would announce his pick for SCOTUS by Friday or Saturday.

Gardner said: “When a President exercises constitutional authority to nominate a judge for the Supreme Court vacancy, the Senate must decide how to best fulfill its constitutional duty of advice and consent. I have and will continue to support judicial nominees who will protect our Constitution, not legislate from the bench, and uphold the law. Should a qualified nominee who meets this criteria be put forward, I will vote to confirm.”

Gardner’s opponent, former Democratic governor John Hickenlooper released a statement in response: “Hours after Donald Trump pressured him to get in line, Cory Gardner dutifully obeyed. In 2016, Senator Gardner set a clear standard that the people should have a voice in the selection of the next Supreme Court Justice – but now he broke it to stand with the president at the expense of Colorado, as he’s done 100% of the time.”

Gardner dodged the question in an interview about filling the spot on Saturday.

“I hope that before the politics begin — because there will be plenty of time for that — that we have some time for this country to reflect on the legacy of a great woman who led to this nation’s highest court and the work that she has done for this nation, whether you agree or not,” Gardner said. “There is time for debate, there is time for politics, but the time for now is to pray for the family and to make sure that we keep their — their family in our hearts and prayers as we mourn as a nation.”

Gardner’s announcement comes after President Trump revealed he believed a vote to confirm a nominee would help Gardner in his senate race against former governor John Hickenlooper.

Before Gardner’s announcement, protestors rallied outside of his Denver office Monday morning, calling on the senator to make his intentions public.

The group said they will travel to Washington in October to speak with Gardner on Capitol Hill.