(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A semi-truck apparently took down a pole with live wires in Colorado Springs, just west of The Broadmoor World Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 15, causing road closures in the area.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the City of Colorado Springs’ traffic account wrote on X (formally known as Twitter) that the crash happened at Cheyenne Meadows Road and Witches Willow Lane, which is in the Stratmoor Hills neighborhood.

The crash is currently blocking Cheyenne Meadows Rd. eastbound and westbound from Venetucci Boulevard.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at this time, it does not appear that there were any known injuries and only the semi was involved.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, CSPD said the road would be shut down for a couple of hours. Community members should take alternate routes.

FOX21 News has reached out to Colorado Springs Utilities and is working to learn more. We will update this article with any new information that comes in.