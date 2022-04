PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A semi truck has overturned on I-25, about one mile south of the Pueblo County line.

As of 7:40 p.m. on Friday night, the left lane in the area of the overturned truck has been closed off.

CDOT has put a high wind restriction in place for all high profile or light trailers. Those restrictions apply between Exit 132 (Mesa Ridge Pkwy in Fountain) and Exit 59 (Butte Rd just north of Walsenburg.

Slower speeds are advised for all motorists.