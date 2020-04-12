Barricaded suspect in Security now in EPCSO custody

SECURITY, Colo.,– A suspect is in custody after a barricade situation in Security Sunday afternoon.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s office issued a ‘shelter-in-place’ for the area in the 1000 block of Main Street, which is near Pi-Ute Park.
Around 1:30 p.m. EPCSO tweeted out the shelter in place orders for anyone between the intersections of Main Street and Hallam Avenue to Main Street and Birch Drive.
Around 3 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office tweeted they took the suspect into custody.
The Sheriff’s Office said they’d “send out notification when the situation has been resolved.”
