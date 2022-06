COLORADO SPRINGS — A rockslide that damaged a popular hiking trail in Colorado Springs is causing new concern.

It happened on Memorial Day Weekend in the Red Rock Canyon Open Space, destroying a bridge on a section of Palmer Red Rook Loop Trail – also known as Section 16.

Several large boulders remain at the top of the rockslide and have the potential to fall and seriously injure people.

The National Forest Service says the trail head will remain closed until the area is deemed safe again.