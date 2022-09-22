COLORADO SPRINGS — Whataburger is opening its second location in northeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in the 6000 block of Dublin Boulevard, which is near the intersection of Tutt and Dublin, east of North Powers Blvd.

Whataburger said that their first location on Interquest Parkway had people waiting outside and the drive-thru line stretched beyond view. They said they will have traffic management in place for the Dublin Blvd. opening.

Whataburger said that their team of 180 employees will be ready to serve the community 24/7, with delivery and online ordering becoming available in the coming weeks. Whataburger has four more locations planned to be opened by the end of 2023, and you can view Whataburger’s menu online.