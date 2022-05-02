COLORADO SPRINGS — The second round of refunds from the state should appear on customer’s bills in May.

The refunds come as part of an excess of revenue received by the city in 2021 that exceeded the limits allowed under the Colorado Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR). Pending final audit results, the city estimates that it has received $35 million in excess revenue.

The second round of refunds amounts to approximately $7 million, and will be credited to eligible Colorado Springs Utilities’ residential and commercial electric accounts on May bills. The estimated total refund is approximately $32 per individual account.