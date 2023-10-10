(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A second Fort Carson soldier has died after a single-car crash on East Platte Avenue in September, in which another soldier died and the driver was arrested, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Officers originally responded just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 to a single-car crash in the 800 block of Platte, northwest of Memorial Park.

Courtesy: FOX21 News file

Courtesy: FOX21 News file

Courtesy: FOX21 News file

Courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department

The investigation revealed that the driver was heading eastbound and lost control of the car, hitting a tree in the center median and rolling the car. The two passengers were thrown from the car, and 22-year-old Randy Castro died of his injuries.

The second passenger, identified as 22-year-old David Claudio, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Oct. 6, CSPD was notified that Claudio had died of his injuries.

Photo provided to the Colorado Springs Police Department by David Claudio’s family

The driver of the car, 23-year-old Fort Carson soldier Jermell Johnkin, received medical treatment and was booked into the El Paso County Jail on charges relating to the crash. Speed and impairment are considered factors, CSPD said.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD said this is the 35th traffic fatality of 2023. Colorado Springs had 45 fatal traffic crashes at the same time in 2022. In the past 365 days, there have been 46 fatal crashes in Colorado Springs.