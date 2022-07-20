PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Chemical Depot is one step closer to destroying the chemical stockpile after completing the 105 millimeter campaign and destroying 89% of the projectiles stored there since the World War II Era.

The Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant (PCAPP) team completed the destruction of more than 383,000 mustard agent-filled 105mm projectiles.

The 105mm projectiles are the second of three munitions destruction campaigns to be destroyed at the

Pueblo Chemical Depot (PCD).

PCD originally stored three different kinds of mustard-filled weapons: Two types of projectiles, 155mm

and 105mm and 4.2-inch mortar rounds.

The final destruction campaign of 4.2-inch mortar rounds is currently underway.

The 105mm projectiles were destroyed under the supervision of trained operators using advanced

robotic technology to disassemble and drain the munitions. Mustard agent was neutralized and the

resulting product, known as hydrolysate, was broken down into salt, water and organics using living

microbes in a biotreatment process.

Approximately 54 of the 105mm projectiles were deemed unsuitable for automated processing and will

be destroyed later using the Static Detonation Chamber complex.

Chemical weapons destruction operations began in March 2015 when more than 780,000 munitions

comprised the original chemical weapons stockpile stored at PCD.

As of July 20, approximately 94,000 munitions remain. The destruction of 2,334.6 U.S. tons or 89% of mustard agents has been reported to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), an intergovernmental organization that implements the Chemical Weapons Convention treaty.