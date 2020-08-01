Second lake tests positive for blue-green algae in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says Pikeview Reservoir, a popular fishing lake in Colorado Springs, has tested for toxic blue-green algea and has been removed as a source for drinking water until further notice.

Pikeview Reservoir is located at I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road.

CPW says while the reservoir is still safe for fishing, humans and pets are prohibited from entering the water until further notice. Anglers are directed to thoroughly clean fish and discard guts.

The city says toxic blue-green algae is common in lakes across Colorado and multiplies quickly in conditions that include sustained hot weather, stagnant water, and polluted stormwater runoff.

Warming temperatures have contributed to the growth of the bacteria and they have increased the frequency of testing reservoirs and lakes at lower elevations, according to CPW.

There are no concerns about this affecting water supply for the community.

“It’s our responsibility to provide safe, reliable drinking water to our community and to always consider public safety at our reservoirs. We will continue to closely monitor our reservoirs and take appropriate actions,” Earl Wilkinson, Chief Water Services Officer said.

Prospect Lake, a recreational lake in Colorado Springs, recently tested positive for the algae and is also closed to full-body contact.

Monday June 15 – Prospect Lake

Prospect Lake is being treated with an enzyme-based, non-pesticide treatment that consumes the biomass at the bottom of the lake and helps oxygenate the water.

Stay with FOX21 News for updates on this story.