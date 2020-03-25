Second EPSO employee tests positive for COVID-19

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A second deputy from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has a lab-confirmed case of coronavirus. The deputy has been isolated since first developing symptoms, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

All employees and inmates who have had direct or indirect contact, or other work-related contact with this exposed employee have been personally contacted and notified.

Staff has had plans and structures in place for some time and have continued to take steps to prevent further spread to other employees and inmates that we house in the jail.

“We want to community to know our goal and mission during this crisis is to continue to provide our community with the best, safest possible service,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

Since the video visitation is closed, those members of the community who have incarcerated friends or family can visit free of charge using the following link: https://visitation.epcsheriffsoffice.com/StartPage/index.php.

The lobby at the Office of the Sheriff, located at 27 E. Vermijo Avenue will continue to be closed to the public.

The lobby at the El Paso County Jail remains open for bonding and use of the Kiosk only.

“We remain in constant consultation and coordination with members of the El Paso County Health Department,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “We now know the virus has spread throughout the community and further attempts to prevent casual spread are becoming more difficult. We continue to monitor our employees and inmates for symptoms and will take the appropriate measures at that point.”