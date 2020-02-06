Second child in Colorado dies from the flu this season

A preschool-aged child from southern Colorado has died from the flu, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The death is the second pediatric flu death in Colorado this season. The department does not have any records that show whether the child was vaccinated against influenza.

To protect the family’s privacy, officials cannot share any other details about the death.

St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City reported a flu death of an elderly woman to the health department on January 3.



While the flu is circulating, it is not too late to get a flu shot. CDPHE recommends everyone ages six months and older who has not had the yearly vaccine, get it. Children who are younger than 9 years who are getting the flu vaccine for the first time, and those under 9 who have only previously gotten one dose of the vaccine, should get two doses of the vaccine. The first dose should be given as soon as the vaccine becomes available. The second dose should be given at least 28 days after the first dose.