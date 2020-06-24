Second block coming to Dine Out Downtown in Colorado Springs

Tejon Street between Pikes Peak Avenue and Colorado Avenue around 2 p.m. Thursday.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Dine Out Downtown the summertime program put on by Downtown Partnership will be adding another block of Tejon Street.

The program, which expands outdoor dining into the streets of Downtown Colorado Springs, will now include two separate blocks of Tejon. Both blocks were chosen due to the high concentration of restaurants that wished to participate, currently at 11 restaurants.

South Tejon Street between Pikes Peak and Colorado avenues, the block used for the soft launch, will continue in the program.

But now, North Tejon Street between Platte Avenue and Bijou Street will also be closed to traffic for additional restaurants to provide in-street dining service.

Beginning Friday and Saturday, June 26-27 and weekends thereafter, through summer, both blocks will be closed to traffic for outdoor dining. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays.

People must have a reservation and be seated by the host of the restaurant; walk-up reservations are accepted if space is available.

As an outdoor activity, all participation is weather-dependent.

Participating restaurants are subject to change. Please check DowntownCS.com/DineOut for the most updated list.

South Tejon:

Colorado Craft Tejon Street Social

Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub

Jax Fish House

Jimmy John’s (downtown)

Red Gravy

North Tejon:

Bambino’s Urban Pizzeria

Bird Tree Café

Jose Muldoon’s (downtown)

Mood Tapas Bar, also offering limited items from T-Byrds Tacos

Skirted Heifer (downtown)

Several retailers on this block will be open late, and many are offering discounts to patrons with a receipt from Dine Out Downtown.

Know before you go:

Dining by reservation only; walk-up reservations OK. No public seating; patrons MUST check-in and be seated by restaurant host.

In the event of inclement weather, restaurants may not be able to seat diners inside due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

Traffic Impacts:

Tejon Street will be closed between Pikes Peak and Colorado avenues and between Platte Avenue and Bijou Street. All cross streets remain open to through traffic.

