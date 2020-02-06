Searching for Gannon: Investigators focus on Colorado Springs reservoir on day 10

Investigators search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch near a reservoir in Colorado Springs on February 6, 2020. /Brandon Thompson, FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS — Investigators braved the cold on Thursday to search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, missing from his home in Security since January 27.

One group focused their efforts in the area of Big Johnson Reservoir. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said this particular search was not pulled together due to a particular tip or new information, but rather because the reservoir, previously frozen, had finally thawed.

Happening now: we found some people searching near Big Johnson Reservoir for Gannon Stauch. The @EPCSheriff says, it’s not based off of any new leads or info, just that the reservoir has now thawed, it gives them new areas to check out pic.twitter.com/63mhSBVf4n — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) February 6, 2020

And, at the same time, just east of the search at the reservoir, a group of Fort Carson soldiers – all volunteers, worked to comb through open fields near Fontaine and Sleepy Meadows Drive.

A group of volunteers from Fort Carson search for Gannon Stauch on February 6, 2020/Kristin Haubrich, KDVR

It’s been 10 days since Gannon was reported missing by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, who told investigators the boy had walked to a friend’s house and never came home.

Since that day, the community has rallied around the Stauch family, coordinating fundraisers and vigils, hanging posters, and covering the Lorson Ranch Neighborhood with blue lights and ribbons – Gannon’s favorite color.

The community has rallied around the Stauch family as the investigation into Gannon’s disappearance continues.

Wednesday, Al Stauch and Landen Hiott, Gannon’s parents, released a video statement through the El Paso County Youtube channel, urging the public to continue calling in credible tips.

Sitting with her ex-husband and young daughter, Hiott was emotional as she described her missing son.

“He loves riding his bike with sister, know that he is missing that right now. He holds his job as ‘big bubba’ very important,” she said.

No suspects have been named, so far, during the course of this investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is urged to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tip line: 719-520-6666 or email: tips@elpasoco.com.

