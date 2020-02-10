Searching for Gannon: Fountain-area 11-year-old now missing for two weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS — Monday marks two weeks since Gannon Stauch was reported missing by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, when she said the boy left their home on Mandan Drive and didn’t return.

This is where 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was last seen two weeks ago today. Very quiet on the street right now. No activity happening as of 11:00 a.m. #FindGannon #GannonStauch @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/uczzM3QavZ — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) February 10, 2020

Since then, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has taken the lead in the search and the parallel-running investigation into Gannon’s disappearance.

11-year-old Gannon Stauch has been missing since January 27.

The Sheriff’s Office said Sunday on its website, that it is searching “specific areas based on tips and leads in this investigation,” and said the office had, so far, received 339 tips.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with a wide range of other agencies, all hoping to bring Gannon home safely, those include:

– 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

– Army (multiple units – volunteers)

– Army 4th Engineer Battalion (volunteers)

– Colorado Parks and Wildlife

– Colorado Springs Fire Department

– Colorado Springs Police Department

– Fountain Police Department

– Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue

– El Paso County Public Works

– El Paso County Search and Rescue

– Emergency Incident Support

– FBI

– Flight for Life (searching purposes only)

– Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue

– National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

– National Guard 100th Missile Defense Brigade (volunteers)

– Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management

– Salvation Army

– Verizon Wireless

– Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters

The Sheriff’s Office has not organized an official press conference since January 30, three days into their search for the 11-year-old boy.

That day Gannon’s father, Al Stauch, and his biological mother, Landen Hiott, standing shoulder to shoulder, addressed the media.

“My son is a very loving kid. He wouldn’t want harm on anybody at all,” Hiott said, tearfully. “It’s just so hard to think, ‘why is this happening to him’? I have no clue.”

People have responded with message of support from as nearby as Gannon’s Lorson Ranch Neighborhood, to as far away as Australia, after the formation and rampant growth of several social media groups.

The community has rallied around the Stauch family as the investigation into Gannon’s disappearance continues.

Last week, the mobile crime lab pulled up outside the Stauch family home on several different occasions. Investigators could be seen carrying out various items, each one carefully covered in brown paper.

Investigators remove items from the Stauch family home on February 3, 2020 and load them into a mobile crime unit. /KDVR

Still, the EPSO has not called this investigation a “criminal” one, has not taken anyone into custody, and has not named a suspect.

Gannon’s parents later released a video statement through the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s Youtube channel, but have otherwise not addressed the media.

The community, doing its best to keep the search for Gannon top of mind, held a vigil, over the weekend, in Lorson Ranch.

Meantime, EPSO continues to accept factual information related to this case through its tip line: 719-520-6666 or email: tips@elpasoco.com.

