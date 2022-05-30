COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is calling the murder of Abigail Miller ‘a random act of violence.’ Police have not identified a suspect and say there is no known immediate specific danger to the community.

“I take a lot of exception to that because if somebody could just do this to such a nice person, that’s by definition a threat to the community,” Jonathan Lamme said.

FOX21 News spoke with one of Miller’s close friends, Jonathan Lamme who suggested Miller move out to Colorado Springs to find work.

“I’ve known her for about 20 years,” Lamme said. “We were real good friends back in Ohio. She was finding multiple jobs out here. She had a lot of offers and just getting away from Ohio, where there’s a lot of crime in Dayton, Ohio, where there’s a lot of crime, there’s a lot of difficulties. This was a better opportunity for her.”

Lamme had helped Miller get a landscaping job at a brewery and she had hoped to find a permanent job in Colorado. He is still in shock that his longtime friend was murdered.

“She didn’t have anything to rob,” Lamme added. “She’d only been out here for about six days, so there was nobody who could have disliked her. She knew about three people in the state, and they all, everybody loves her.”

The 32-year-old had only lived in Colorado for a week before she was shot to death at Rampart Park on May 14, 2022. Lamme said she took a walk around the park and never came home.

“Being as random as it was is the thing that hurts the worst,” Lamme said. “She’s not somebody who, even if she had lived here for ten years, there would have been anybody who had wanted to hurt her.”

He begs anyone who might have seen something that Saturday night or those who live in the area to check their surveillance cameras and call police.

“If there’s someone out there hurting people she is the kind of person who would make whatever sacrifices she could to make sure they couldn’t hurt anybody else again,” Lamme explained. “The opportunity that she would have to bring this person to light and make sure they wouldn’t do this to anybody else, that would be the ultimate justice for her.”

Lamme is confident Colorado Springs detectives will bring justice for Miller. A memorial is being held next week for her in Ohio.

Miller’s death is the 20th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. At this time last year, the CSPD investigated 17 homicides.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

‘The world is deprived’: Parents of Dayton woman killed in Colorado call for answers