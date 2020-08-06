Search on for suspect who fled scene of officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) looking for a man who allegedly exchanged gunfire with officers late Wednesday night in Colorado Springs.
According to CSPD, officers responded to Mark Dabling Boulevard near West Fillmore Street at Pikeview Reservoir around 11:40 P.M. on reports of a man firing his weapon.
Three officers attempted to contact the suspect when he began firing at the officers, according to CSPD. The officers returned fire, each firing at least one round from their weapon.
The suspect fled the scene.
Police say no officers were injured, and this time, it’s unclear if the suspect was hit or not.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.
FOX21 has a crew on scene. This article will be updated when more information is available.