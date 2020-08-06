Search on for suspect who fled scene of officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) looking for a man who allegedly exchanged gunfire with officers late Wednesday night in Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, officers responded to Mark Dabling Boulevard near West Fillmore Street at Pikeview Reservoir around 11:40 P.M. on reports of a man firing his weapon.

Three officers attempted to contact the suspect when he began firing at the officers, according to CSPD. The officers returned fire, each firing at least one round from their weapon.

The suspect fled the scene.

Earlier tonight CSPD officers exchanged gunfire with an unknown suspect in the 4200 block of Mark Dabling Bl. No officers were injured and we are still looking for the suspect. CSPD & EPSO PIOS are enroute to the Drifters parking lot Mark Dabling and Garden if the Gods in 45 min — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) August 6, 2020

Police say no officers were injured, and this time, it’s unclear if the suspect was hit or not.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.

SB Mark Dabling from Garden of the Gods toward Fillmore will be closed for at least 4 hours, please avoid the area to allow detectives to conduct their investigation. https://t.co/arB4k5p30j — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 6, 2020

FOX21 has a crew on scene. This article will be updated when more information is available.