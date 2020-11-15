CPW working to recover Buena Vista teen from reservoir after canoe capsizes while duck hunting

BUENA VISTA, Colo. — A search and rescue operation turns into a recovery effort Sunday at Clear Creek Reservoir State Wildlife Area in Chaffee County.

The search started Saturday after a Buena Vista high school student went missing after the canoe he was in with a friend capsized as they were hunting ducks, according to CPW.

Witnesses told Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers the two teens fell in the water when their canoe flipped in strong winds shortly before 5 p.m. in water estimated to be 30 to 50 feet deep.

When CPW officers got there, they found the mother of one boy and the father of the other onshore. The man swam out to the canoe and the CPW officers helped as he rescued one of the boys, according to Jim Aragon, CPW Area Wildlife Manager for the region.

But they were unable to locate the other boy in the frigid waters as darkness set in.

The specialized CPW Marine Evidence Recovery Team was called down from Littleton along with a CPW search team from Lake Pueblo State Park to search using an underwater drone equipped with sonar, lights and video camera.

Rescue efforts by @COParksWildlife team went on as temps dropped into teens, water temp hit 30 degrees and sustained winds blew 20 mph. Canoe washed ashore across the lake with other items. CPW Marine Evidence Recovery Team using underwater drone w/ sonar & video. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/jftBonKLF6 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) November 15, 2020

Multiple agencies including Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, river rangers from CPW’s Arkansas Headwater Recreation Area in Salida and Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies responded along with emergency medical personnel.