(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A mother from Fountain is missing, leaving her family and four young daughters searching for answers. She was last seen with her boyfriend, whose violent criminal history has raised concerns, as he now evades his probation officers.

Alexis Garcia, Courtesy: Angelica Estrada Garcia

According to the family, 28-year-old Alexis Garcia was last seen on July 18, at Crossland Motel off of South Academy Boulevard and East Fountain Boulevard in Colorado Springs. She was seen with her boyfriend, Orlando Colangelo.

“She’s not the type of person that would go a day without contacting her family or her kids,” said a friend of the family, Paisley Cawiezell.

Before her disappearance, Garcia’s parents say she informed them that she and Colangelo would be staying at a motel for a few days. The parents have been staying at her apartment and say she hasn’t come back since.

Colangelo, who is currently on probation, has a notorious past marked by convictions for multiple robberies, assaults, and other criminal activities, according to court documents. El Paso County’s Chief Probation Officer, Ryan Mills, confirmed that he is currently untraceable, following an unsuccessful investigation into his whereabouts.

Orlando Colangelo

The current situation paired with Colangelo’s violent history adds to the urgency of finding Garcia.

“It makes me scared for her life, I can’t sleep. I’m very worried for her. I try to keep myself together because I have her kids and my kids. I’m not trying to fall apart in front of them, but I really feel like I’m falling apart inside,” said Garcia’s sister, Angelica Estrada Garcia, who is now taking care of her sister’s four daughters along with her own two children.

Garcia’s four daughters, ages one to eight years old, are now left wondering when their mom will return. The oldest child has been particularly affected, questioning why her mother has not contacted them, and expressing feelings of abandonment.

“They’ve [Garcia’s four daughters] been saying, ‘Is that my mom?’ any time I’m on the phone… It’s heartbreaking because the oldest one that’s eight has cried for her mom and said, ‘Why hasn’t she called us? She left us for her boyfriend’,” said Angelica.

Through Facebook, family and friends have embarked on a public appeal to raise awareness about her disappearance. They urge the community to share her picture and any information that could help bring her home safely.

Garcia’s most distinct signifier is a tattoo across her chest that reads “blessed.”

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed that the case is open and actively being pursued. Due to the active investigation, they have refrained from disclosing specific details at this time.

Anyone with information related to Alexis Garcia or Orlando Colangelo’s whereabouts is urged to contact CSPD.