(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested three wanted suspects and recovered multiple stolen vehicles and equipment on Monday morning, Jan. 16.

On Monday, around 10:35 a.m. CSPD officers were in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard near North Academy Boulevard, attempting to find a wanted person. While officers tried to contact the suspect, they found a stolen trailer in the driveway.

The wanted person was taken into custody when he left the house and denied to officers that there was anyone else inside the home. Officers drafted a search warrant and with the assistance of the TAC team, K9, and Drone unit, officers found two additional wanted people hiding in the home.

Upon further investigation of the home, officers found two stolen excavators, a stolen truck, and an additional stolen trailer. Officers also found evidence involving fraud inside the home.