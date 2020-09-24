Search for Suzanne Morphew: Volunteers set out Thursday to find missing woman

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A volunteer search for missing person Suzanne Morphew began Thursday morning in Chaffee County, organized and led by Andy Moorman, Suzanne’s older brother.

Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day, May 10, when she did not return home after a bike ride. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, which classified Morphew’s disappearance as a missing person’s case, has searched for the woman in the days and weeks since she was last seen.

Now that four months have passed with no sign of Morphew, her brother said he’s enlisted a variety of experts and hundreds of volunteers to help.

“My goal is to get as many volunteers as possible and to get out there and put boots on the ground,” Moorman explained. “I intend to search water, mountains, any caves, crevices, you name it… I believe we can cover a lot of ground and maybe turn up some evidence of Suzanne.”

A group of volunteers awaits direction before they begin searching for Suzanne Morphew in Chaffee County on September 24, 2020/Courtney Fromm, FOX21 News

Moorman said, in a month, more than 550 people signed up to help look for Suzanne. Volunteers met Thursday morning at the Poncha Springs Visitor Center to get their assignments for the day.

Small groups have been assigned team leaders, who are familiar with the area, to help guide them throughout the search. Each volunteer is also being asked to use tracking apps, which will collect data and inform search organizers.

The apps should allow searchers to take pictures, describe items found, and record the longitude and latitude of where the items were found.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, while not at the helm of this particular search, have committed to serving in supporting roles.

Moorman said the last time he had any communication with Suzanne was May 2, days before she was reported missing.

Andy is addressing the volunteer search group. He said that people should be looking for torn clothing or human remains. If someone finds something he’s asking them to take a picture and stay with the piece of interest. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/kdlrQCJsln — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) September 24, 2020

“I’m not accusing anybody,” Moorman told FOX21 News. “That is for the police to do. I just want to find my little sister. I want to bring her back home and give her a proper burial.”

We are following Andy Moorman, Suzanne’s brother, to one of the search areas for today. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/js234Z6c0D — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) September 24, 2020

Barry Morphew, Suzanne’s husband, told FOX21 News on September 3, that he planned to help with the search and attend a vigil scheduled for Friday night at Riverside Park in Salida.

To date, no suspects or persons of interest have been named in this case.

Anyone interested in joining the search efforts can sign up here.

And anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Suzanne Morphew is asked to call the tip line: 719-312-7530.

This article will be updated.