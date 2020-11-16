Search for missing Colorado Springs musician stretches into second month

COLORADO SPRINGS — The last known sighting of 62-year-old Christine Pierce, a celebrated musician in Colorado Springs and beyond, happened October 16. Pierce was seen that day, by friends, near her downtown apartment.

Courtesy: Brian Krewson

When she didn’t respond to a bandmate, several days later, who routinely picked her up for rehearsal, her friends became concerned and reached out to her family, who contacted the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Brian Krewson plays with Pierce in River Bottom, a local rock band.

“She has not missed a day of rehearsal without calling me or calling somebody in four years,” he said.

CSPD says they’re doing what they can to locate the missing woman.

“We are working this case every day, as we do in all missing persons cases,” a spokesperson said via email. “We do have active and new leads we are working at this time.”

As to concerns of foul play, CSPD could not definitively say one way or the other, only that the possibility is something they are investigating, as they do in all such cases.

But members of a growing Facebook page, are beginning to sound more and more desparate, describing Pierce as a “creature of habit” who they couldn’t imagine “running away”. They’re posting pictures of porches illuminated with pink light, Pierce’s favorite color, and are working to raise money to help mitigate the cost of a private investigator.

A Colorado Springs home has replaced their exterior bulbs with pink lights, to raise awareness about the disappearance of Christine Pierce.

Official updates have been scarce, but a CSPD spokesperson said, that’s intentional.

“We are in constant communication with the family,” she wrote, “and providing appropriate information while maintaining the integrity of our leads.”

The spokesperson also noted the department had added more resources to the Pierce case, hoping the expansion of the team would help them made headway on leads.

In the meantime, Pierce’s friends and members of the local music scene continue to work to find her.

“We’re not stopping,” promised Krewson, “we’re not giving up.”

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Christine Pierce, you’re asking to call Colorado Springs Police at (719) 444-7000.